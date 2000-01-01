Absolute Insight W

Fund
  • Yield History1.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.31
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark3 month GBP LIBOR -0.125% +4%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B89QJK70

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks to deliver a positive absolute return in all market conditions on a rolling 12 month basis (meaning a period of 12 months, no matter which day you start on). In addition, the Sub-Fund aims to match or exceed 3 month GBP LIBOR -0.125% on a rolling 12 month basis after fees and to deliver cash (3 month GBP LIBOR -0.125%) +4% p.a. (before fees) on a rolling annualised five year basis (meaning a period of five years, no matter which day you start on). However, a positive return is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur.

