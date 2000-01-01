Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks to deliver a positive absolute return in all market conditions on a rolling 12 month basis (meaning a period of 12 months, no matter which day you start on). In addition, the Sub-Fund aims to match or exceed 3 month GBP LIBOR -0.125% on a rolling 12 month basis after fees and to deliver cash (3 month GBP LIBOR -0.125%) +4% p.a. (before fees) on a rolling annualised five year basis (meaning a period of five years, no matter which day you start on). However, a positive return is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur.