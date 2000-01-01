Acumen Adventurous X Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.40%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.85
  • 3 Year alpha-1.64
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.12%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupIFSL
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7NJ0M49

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to seek to deliver long term capital growth by investing in a range of global financial markets. The Fund is flexibly managed and comprised of multi-asset investments. The investment policy of the Fund will be to gain exposure through investment in a diversified portfolio of regulated UCITS-compliant collective investment schemes, regulated or authorised collective investment schemes, investment trusts, investment companies, cash and near cash and deposits. There is no minimum exposure to fixed income and/or cash and the maximum permitted equity exposure is 100%.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .