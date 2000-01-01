Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to seek to deliver long term capital growth by investing in a range of global financial markets. The Fund is flexibly managed and comprised of multi-asset investments. The investment policy of the Fund will be to gain exposure through investment in a diversified portfolio of regulated UCITS-compliant collective investment schemes, regulated or authorised collective investment schemes, investment trusts, investment companies, cash and near cash and deposits. There is no minimum exposure to fixed income and/or cash and the maximum permitted equity exposure is 100%.