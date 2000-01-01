Acumen Adventurous X Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.40%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha-1.64
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.12%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupIFSL
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7NJ0M49
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to seek to deliver long term capital growth by investing in a range of global financial markets. The Fund is flexibly managed and comprised of multi-asset investments. The investment policy of the Fund will be to gain exposure through investment in a diversified portfolio of regulated UCITS-compliant collective investment schemes, regulated or authorised collective investment schemes, investment trusts, investment companies, cash and near cash and deposits. There is no minimum exposure to fixed income and/or cash and the maximum permitted equity exposure is 100%.