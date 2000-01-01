ACUMEN Income Portfolio Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.43%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-0.61
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.16%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupIFSL
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYW8MX66
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide income, that is money paid out from investments such as dividends from shares and interest from bonds, with the potential for some increase, over a minimum of 5 years, in the value of an investment. The Fund aims to outperform the Market Composite Benchmark over any 3 year period, after any charges have been taken out of the Fund. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved.