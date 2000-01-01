Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to increase in value, over a minimum of 5 years, by investing in a range of asset classes and global markets. The Fund will do this through a combination of capital growth, which is profit on investments held, and income, which is money paid out of investments such as dividends from shares and interest from bonds. The Fund aims to outperform the Market Composite Benchmark over any 3 year period, with income reinvested, after any charges have been taken out of the Fund. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. Performance Target: The Market Composite Benchmark for the ACUMEN Portfolio 8 Fund is comprised as follows: •95% Equities - MSCI World Index GBP Hedged (65%) MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (30%) •5% Cash - Sterling Overnight Index Average (5%)