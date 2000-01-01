Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to deliver a total return (capital growth plus income) that exceeds the UK Retail Prices Index by at least 4% per annum over any 5 year period. By investing in the Fund, capital is at risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will deliver positive returns over this, or any, time period. At least 80% of the Fund will usually consist of equities, corporate bonds and government and public securities and derivatives, with some flexibility to hold high levels of cash to meet the investment objective.