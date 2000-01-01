Aegon Diversified Growth GBP B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.27%
- 3 Year sharpe0.28
- 3 Year alpha-0.35
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRPI + 4%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.54%
- IA SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B625LX43
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to deliver a total return (capital growth plus income) that exceeds the UK Retail Prices Index by at least 4% per annum over any 5 year period. By investing in the Fund, capital is at risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will deliver positive returns over this, or any, time period. At least 80% of the Fund will usually consist of equities, corporate bonds and government and public securities and derivatives, with some flexibility to hold high levels of cash to meet the investment objective.