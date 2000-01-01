Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to generate income with a target yield of approximately 5% per annum, with the potential for capital growth over the medium term (being any 5 year period). By investing in the Fund, capital is at risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will generate this, or any other level of income or returns. At least 80% of the Fund will usually consist of equities, corporate bonds and government and public securities. The typical level of investment in equities will be between 20-60% of the Fund’s value.