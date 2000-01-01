Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. The Fund operates an ethical screen which means that the Fund may not invest in particular industries and sectors. In all cases, the investments of the Fund will meet the Fund’s predefined ethical criteria. The Fund is actively managed and the portfolio may at any one time be allocated more towards equities or bonds depending on the ACD’s view on the current market conditions. Equities will be limited to a maximum of 60% of the Fund's value at all times. At least 80% of equity exposure will be to UK companies which are listed, quoted or traded in UK markets or which have their headquarters or a significant part of their activities in the UK but which may also be quoted on a regulated market outside of the UK. However, up to 20% of all equity investments may be made in non-UK companies.