Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. The Fund operates an ethical screen which means that the Fund may not invest in particular industries and sectors. In all cases, the investments of the Fund will meet the Fund’s predefined ethical criteria. The Fund will invest at least 80% in a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world. The Fund may also invest up to 10% in high yield corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world.