Aegon Ethical Corporate Bond GBP B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.68%
- 3 Year sharpe0.55
- 3 Year alpha-0.12
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Collateralized&Corp TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.49%
- IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0C4RP31
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. The Fund operates an ethical screen which means that the Fund may not invest in particular industries and sectors. In all cases, the investments of the Fund will meet the Fund’s predefined ethical criteria. The Fund will invest at least 80% in a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world. The Fund may also invest up to 10% in high yield corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world.