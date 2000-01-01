Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. The Fund will invest at least 80% in equities of companies which are listed, quoted or traded in UK markets or which have their headquarters or a significant part of their activities in the UK but which may also be quoted on a regulated market outside of the UK. The Fund operates an ethical screen which means that the Fund may not invest in particular industries and sectors. In all cases, the investments of the Fund will meet the Fund’s predefined ethical criteria. The Fund is actively managed and can invest in companies of any market capitalization (small, medium or large) and in a range of industry sectors, subject to the Fund's ethical criteria. The Fund will typically invest in publicly quoted companies although it will tend to have a bias towards small and medium companies.