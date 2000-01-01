Aegon Global Eq Mkts Netrl GBP B Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark1 Month GBP LIBOR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.14%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupKames Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BYZHZV94

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to generate positive absolute returns over a rolling 3 year period irrespective of market conditions by investing in the global equities market.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .