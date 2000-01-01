Aegon Global Equity GBP B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.45
- 3 Year alpha-1.2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007274516
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. The Fund will be invested in equities of companies which may be listed, quoted or traded anywhere in the world and denominated in any currency. The ACD places emphasis on growth-oriented companies with low debt and high returns on invested capital. The ACD also has a preference for avoiding investment in the largest companies by market capitalisation within the investment universe.