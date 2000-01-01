Aegon Global Equity Income GBP B Acc
Fund Info
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha4.21
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.86%
- IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BF5SVX39
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide income and capital growth over the longer term by investing in the global equities market. The Fund will aim to deliver a yield higher than that generally available from investment in global equities.