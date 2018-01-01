Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Aegon Global Sustainable Eq GBP B Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

AEGON

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00BYZJ3441

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR EUR

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximise total return (income plus capital). The Fund shall directly invest at least 80% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in equity securities. Equity securities shall comprise common stocks of companies which are incorporated, listed, carrying on business, dealt in or traded on a Recognised Market. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in the following ancillary liquid assets: cash, bank deposits, short term certificates, commercial paper and treasury bills. The Fund may invest up to 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in other open-ended collective investment schemes.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News