Aegon Global Sustainable Eq GBP B Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Global
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
AEGON
Ireland
IE00BYZJ3441
MSCI ACWI NR EUR
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to maximise total return (income plus capital). The Fund shall directly invest at least 80% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in equity securities. Equity securities shall comprise common stocks of companies which are incorporated, listed, carrying on business, dealt in or traded on a Recognised Market. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in the following ancillary liquid assets: cash, bank deposits, short term certificates, commercial paper and treasury bills. The Fund may invest up to 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in other open-ended collective investment schemes.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News