Aegon Global Sustainable Eq GBP B Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximise total return (income plus capital). The Fund shall directly invest at least 80% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in equity securities. Equity securities shall comprise common stocks of companies which are incorporated, listed, carrying on business, dealt in or traded on a Recognised Market. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in the following ancillary liquid assets: cash, bank deposits, short term certificates, commercial paper and treasury bills. The Fund may invest up to 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in other open-ended collective investment schemes.