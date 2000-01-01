Aegon High Yield Bond GBP A Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History5.51%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.20
  • 3 Year alpha-1.12
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofA Gbl HY Constnd TR HGBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.30%
  • IA Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupKames Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031425233

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world and denominated in any currency.

Latest news

