Aegon High Yield Bond GBP B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.48%
- 3 Year sharpe0.24
- 3 Year alpha-0.59
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofA Gbl HY Constnd TR HGBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- IA Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031425563
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world and denominated in any currency.