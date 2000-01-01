Investment Strategy

The primary investment objective is to maximise total return (income plus capital) by investing at least two thirds of its gross assets, in high yield bonds (ie securities having a rating of Ba1 and below by Moody’s or BB+ and below by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch or other debt instruments deemed by the Investment Manager to be of similar credit quality) in any currency, which may be government or corporate, and which may be at a fixed or floating rate, rated or unrated. The fund may also hold selected investment grade bonds and cash.