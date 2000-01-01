Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world in any currency. The Fund will seek to achieve diversification across individual issuers, geographies and sectors when constructing the portfolio. The Fund is actively managed, and the ACD adjusts the Fund’s credit exposure and duration (interest rate risk) based on an analysis of the prevailing economic and market conditions.