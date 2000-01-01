Aegon Property Inc Feeder(Acc) GBP B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.52%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.72
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Property (Direct)
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.84%
- IA SectorUK Direct Property
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BK6MJG80
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide income with potential for capital growth by investing in the Kames Property Income Fund, which invests mainly in commercial property.The Kames Property Income Feeder (Accumulation) Fund will invest solely in the Kames Property Income Fund.