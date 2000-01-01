Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. The investment objective is to carry on Property Investment Business and to manage cash raised from investors for investment in the Property Investment Business. The Fund will invest at least 60% of the Fund in a diversified portfolio of commercial property in the British Isles. The Fund may invest in any commercial property sector and may invest in a mix of freehold and leasehold properties.