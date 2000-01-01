Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. Up to 10% of the Fund may also be invested in high yield corporate bonds. Bond investments will be denominated in Sterling. The Fund will seek to achieve diversification across individual names and sectors when constructing the portfolio. The Fund is actively managed, and the ACD adjusts the Fund’s credit exposure and duration (interest rate risk) based on an analysis of the prevailing economic and market conditions.