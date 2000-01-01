Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in a diverse portfolio of corporate bonds and government and public securities issued anywhere in the world and denominated in any currency, with proportions being flexibly adjusted at different stages of the economic and market cycle. The Fund may invest in aggregate a maximum of 40% of its Net Asset Value in high yield corporate bonds and emerging market bonds.