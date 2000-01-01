Aegon Sustainable Divers Gr GBP B Acc
Fund
Fund Info
- Yield History1.81%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha-1.35
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK RPI
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.53%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupAEGON
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B625LX43
Investment Strategy
The Fund is a flexible multi-asset fund that invests across a range of asset classes on a global basis, taking into account factors such as global economic trends and growth opportunities. As a result, at any one time the Fund may be diversified across asset classes, sectors, currencies or geographies in various proportions. At least 80% of the Fund will usually consist of equities, corporate bonds and government and public securities and derivatives, with some flexibility to hold high levels of cash to meet the investment objective. All of the Fund’s investments are subject to the ACD’s sustainability criteria relevant for each asset class. The ACD will, firstly, apply an exclusionary screen to exclude investments which the ACD considers have a negative impact on society and/or the environment.