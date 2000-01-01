Investment Strategy

The Fund is a flexible multi-asset fund that invests across a range of asset classes on a global basis, taking into account factors such as global economic trends and growth opportunities. As a result, at any one time the Fund may be diversified across asset classes, sectors, currencies or geographies in various proportions. At least 80% of the Fund will usually consist of equities, corporate bonds and government and public securities and derivatives, with some flexibility to hold high levels of cash to meet the investment objective. All of the Fund’s investments are subject to the ACD’s sustainability criteria relevant for each asset class. The ACD will, firstly, apply an exclusionary screen to exclude investments which the ACD considers have a negative impact on society and/or the environment.