Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve a positive absolute return over any 36 month period in all market conditions. By investing in the Fund, capital is at risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will deliver positive returns over this, or any, time period. The Fund invests in derivatives, such as contracts for difference, to gain exposure to equities of companies which are listed, quoted or traded in UK markets or which have their headquarters or a significant part of their activities in the UK but which may also be quoted on a regulated market outside of the UK. At least 90% of the Fund’s exposure to companies/indices will be to UK companies and/or UK equity indices.