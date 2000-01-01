Aegon UK Equity GBP B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.28%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.06
  • 3 Year alpha1.39
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.66%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupKames Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007451411

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in equities of companies which are listed, quoted or traded in UK markets or which have their headquarters or a significant part of their activities in the UK but which may also be quoted on a regulated market outside of the UK.

Latest news

