Aegon UK Equity Income GBP B Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.37%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.19
  • 3 Year alpha-0.65
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.71%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupKames Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4ZMYG27

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve an income return along with the potential for some long-term (more than 7 years) capital growth. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in equities of companies which are listed, quoted or traded in UK markets or which have their headquarters or a significant part of their activities in the UK but which may also be quoted on a regulated market outside of the UK.

Latest news

