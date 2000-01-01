Aegon UK Opportunities GBP B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.05%
- 3 Year sharpe0.21
- 3 Year alpha6.15
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.80%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1N9DS91
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in equities of companies which are listed, quoted or traded in UK markets or which have their headquarters or a significant part of their activities in the UK but which may also be quoted on a regulated market outside of the UK.