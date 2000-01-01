Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth over any 7 year period. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in equities of smaller UK companies. UK companies are those which are listed, quoted or traded in UK markets or which have their headquarters or a significant part of their activities in the UK but which may also be quoted on a regulated market outside of the UK. Smaller companies are those which are in the bottom 10% by market capitalisation.