Alken European Opportunities GB1
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha-1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkSTOXX Europe 600 NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.36%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupAFFM
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0832414030
Investment Strategy
To provide capital growth and to enable investors to benefit from growth in the European equity market, primarily through dynamic investment in a growth/value style biased portfolio of equity securities of undervalued European companies with a high growth potential. This Sub-Fund is a relative return fund implying a medium tolerance to risk, with the objective to realise a relative net performance over the Dow Jones STOXX 600 EUR (Return) Index. The Sub-Fund will invest at least 75% of its total assets in equity and equity related securities issued by companies that are headquartered in Europe, or conduct the preponderant part of their activity in Europe.