Alken European Opportunities GB1

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha-1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkSTOXX Europe 600 NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.36%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupAFFM
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0832414030

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth and to enable investors to benefit from growth in the European equity market, primarily through dynamic investment in a growth/value style biased portfolio of equity securities of undervalued European companies with a high growth potential. This Sub-Fund is a relative return fund implying a medium tolerance to risk, with the objective to realise a relative net performance over the Dow Jones STOXX 600 EUR (Return) Index. The Sub-Fund will invest at least 75% of its total assets in equity and equity related securities issued by companies that are headquartered in Europe, or conduct the preponderant part of their activity in Europe.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .