Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth and to enable investors to benefit from growth in the European equity market, primarily through dynamic investment in a growth/value style biased portfolio of equity securities of undervalued European companies with a high growth potential. This Sub-Fund is a relative return fund implying a medium tolerance to risk, with the objective to realise a relative net performance over the Dow Jones STOXX 600 EUR (Return) Index. The Sub-Fund will invest at least 75% of its total assets in equity and equity related securities issued by companies that are headquartered in Europe, or conduct the preponderant part of their activity in Europe.