Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Allianz Best Styles Global AC Equity Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in global equity markets, aiming to outperform (net of fees) the Target Benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index Net Total Return GBP over a rolling five year period.The ACD will invest at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in equities and securities equivalent to equities (e.g. American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts) worldwide.