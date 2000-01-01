Allianz Best Styles Global AC Eq C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.75
- 3 Year alpha-2.71
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.42%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYQ91X80
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Allianz Best Styles Global AC Equity Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in global equity markets, aiming to outperform (net of fees) the Target Benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index Net Total Return GBP over a rolling five year period.The ACD will invest at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in equities and securities equivalent to equities (e.g. American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts) worldwide.