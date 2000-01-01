Allianz China A-Shares Equity C

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.19
  • 3 Year alpha13.35
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China A Onshore NR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.10%
  • IA SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMG9ZY34

Investment Strategy

The Allianz China A-Shares Equity Fund aims to generate long-term capital growth through investment in the Chinese AShares equity markets of the PRC, by aiming to outperform (net of fees) the Target Benchmark, the MSCI China A Onshore Total Return (Net) GBP over a rolling 5 year period. The ACD will invest in equities and securities equivalent to equities (e.g. P-Notes, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts) of Chinese Companies. At least 70% of the Fund’s assets shall be invested in Chinese A-Shares directly via Stock Connect or RQFII (Renmibi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor program).

Latest news

