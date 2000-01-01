Investment Strategy

The Allianz China A-Shares Equity Fund aims to generate long-term capital growth through investment in the Chinese AShares equity markets of the PRC, by aiming to outperform (net of fees) the Target Benchmark, the MSCI China A Onshore Total Return (Net) GBP over a rolling 5 year period. The ACD will invest in equities and securities equivalent to equities (e.g. P-Notes, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts) of Chinese Companies. At least 70% of the Fund’s assets shall be invested in Chinese A-Shares directly via Stock Connect or RQFII (Renmibi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor program).