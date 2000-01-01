Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide investors with capital appreciation in the long-term. The Sub-Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective primarily through People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) related investments in the equity markets. The Sub-Fund may invest up to 50% of Sub-Fund assets into the China A-Shares market either directly via Stock Connect or indirectly through all eligible instruments as set out in the Sub-Fund’s investment principles. The sub-fund may invest directly in Chinese A-Shares via the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.