Fund Info

  • Yield History0.78%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.41
  • 3 Year alpha-2.67
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI China NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.32%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0348832469

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide investors with capital appreciation in the long-term. The Sub-Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective primarily through People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) related investments in the equity markets. The Sub-Fund may invest up to 50% of Sub-Fund assets into the China A-Shares market either directly via Stock Connect or indirectly through all eligible instruments as set out in the Sub-Fund’s investment principles. The sub-fund may invest directly in Chinese A-Shares via the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

