Allianz Continental European C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.68%
- 3 Year sharpe0.92
- 3 Year alpha1.17
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P Eur Ex UK LargeMid Growth NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3Q8YX99
Investment Strategy
The fund’s objective is to provide investors with long term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of investments in Continental European companies. The Fund’s policy is to invest in shares listed on a Continental European stock exchange. The Fund invests predominantly in larger companies.