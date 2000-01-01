Allianz Continental European C Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.68%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha1.17
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P Eur Ex UK LargeMid Growth NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3Q8YX99

Investment Strategy

The fund’s objective is to provide investors with long term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of investments in Continental European companies. The Fund’s policy is to invest in shares listed on a Continental European stock exchange. The Fund invests predominantly in larger companies.

