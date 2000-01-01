Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Allianz Emerging Markets Equity Fund is to achieve capital growth in the long term by investing mainly in the equity markets of countries which are represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (each an “Emerging Market Country” and together “Emerging Market Countries”), aiming to outperform (net of fees) the Target Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index Net Total Return GBP over a rolling five year period.