Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to maximise total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management, primarily through investment in British Government Securities. The ACD will adopt a policy of active management and may invest in gilts, deposits, money market instruments and derivatives. The Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes. At least 80% of the value of the Fund will be invested in gilts issued by the United Kingdom Government. Up to 20% of the value of the Fund may be invested in Sterling denominated (or hedged back to Sterling) debt securities, which are not issued by the United Kingdom Government, but which have a rating the same or higher than that of the United Kingdom Government.