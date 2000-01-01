Allianz Global Agricultural Trds A GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.07
- 3 Year alpha-5.05
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF2.10%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0342688354
Investment Strategy
Long-term capital growth by investing in global equity markets with a focus on basic resources, raw materials, product processing, distribution and, if necessary, in other businesses with a focus or exposure relating to the aforementioned areas.