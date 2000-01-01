Investment Strategy

The Allianz RiskMaster Conservative Multi Asset Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth. The level of risk is expected to be approximately 50% of the volatility of global equities defined as the MSCI World Index GBP, based on monthly data over a rolling 5 year period. This volatility level may fluctuate in the short term, and this target is not guaranteed. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective by (1) maintaining the level of risk stated in the objective and (2) by using a strategic asset allocation model designed by the ACD to deliver an optimised risk and return profile.