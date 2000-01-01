Allianz Total Return Asian Equity C Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.62
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.17%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BVYJ2G95

Investment Strategy

The Allianz Total Return Asian Equity Fund aims to maximise total return through long-term capital growth and income over a rolling five year period by investing in the equity markets of Asian countries excluding Japan. The Fund will invest at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in equities and securities equivalent to equities (e.g. American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and P-Notes) in, (but not limited to) the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan and China. This includes companies that derive a predominant amount of their profits within these countries.

