Allianz Total Return Asian Equity C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.62%
- 3 Year sharpe0.62
- 3 Year alpha0.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.19%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1FRQV53
Investment Strategy
The Allianz Total Return Asian Equity Fund aims to maximise total return through long-term capital growth and income over a rolling five year period by investing in the equity markets of Asian countries excluding Japan. The Fund will invest at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in equities and securities equivalent to equities (e.g. American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and P-Notes) in, (but not limited to) the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan and China. This includes companies that derive a predominant amount of their profits within these countries.