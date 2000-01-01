Investment Strategy

The Allianz Total Return Asian Equity Fund aims to maximise total return through long-term capital growth and income over a rolling five year period by investing in the equity markets of Asian countries excluding Japan. The Fund will invest at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in equities and securities equivalent to equities (e.g. American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and P-Notes) in, (but not limited to) the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan and China. This includes companies that derive a predominant amount of their profits within these countries.