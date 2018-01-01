Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Allianz UK Listed Eq Income C Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Allianz UK Listed Eq Income C Inc

Fund

Right Arrow 1

UK Equity Income

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Allianz Global Investors

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B82ZGC20

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve high and increasing income together with capital growth. The ACD aims to achieve the investment objective by investing in securities listed on the London Stock Exchange as represented in the FTSE All-Share Index Total Return GBP although it may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s assets in UK equities outside of this index or internationally and in all economic sectors.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Go to All News >
14 February

The 12 most-consistent funds over the past three years

By Douglas Chadwick
25 August

Short-term pain, but long-term gain for trusts versus funds

By Kyle Caldwell
14 July

Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q3 2021

By Marina Gerner