Allianz UK Listed Opports C Acc GBP

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.65%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.48
  • 3 Year alpha-1.38
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8BB9445

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Allianz UK Listed Opportunities Fund is to achieve capital growth, aiming to outperform (net of fees) the Target Benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index Total Return GBP over a rolling five year period. The ACD will invest at least 60% of the Fund’s assets in stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange as represented on the FTSE All-Share Index Total Return GBP.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .