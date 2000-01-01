Allianz UK Mid Cap C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.02%
- 3 Year sharpe0.39
- 3 Year alpha-3.98
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B83YTF22
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth. The ACD aims to achieve the investment objective by investing in securities listed on the London Stock Exchange although it may invest internationally and in all economic sectors. It is the general intention of the ACD to invest in stocks which constitute the FTSE Mid 250 Share Index (excluding investment trusts). The ACD may also utilise deposits in the management of the portfolio. The Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.