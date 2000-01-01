Allianz UK Opportunities C Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.33%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.93
  • 3 Year alpha3.66
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8BB9445

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth. The ACD aims to achieve the investment objective by investing in all economic sectors of the United Kingdom although it may invest internationally. The Fund may also hold fixed income securities. It is the general intention of the ACD to invest in all sectors and stocks of the FTSE All Share Index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .