Investment Strategy

The Allianz US Equity Fund aims to achieve capital growth through investment in leading US companies.The Fund will invest at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in the larger companies of the United States of America considered to have good prospects for increasing profits and selling on attractive price/earnings ratios. Investments may also be made in Canadian companies and, if particular opportunities are presented, investments may be made in medium and occasionally smaller sized US companies. The Fund’s portfolio is based on the sector weightings of the US stock market and emphasis is placed on sectors expected to out perform relative to the market.