Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Alpha SICAV J.Stern&Co.Wld StrGlbEq B1£ fund price, performance, charts and research

Alpha SICAV J.Stern&Co.Wld StrGlbEq B1£

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

J. Stern & Co.

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU1979606040

Benchmark

N/A

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth over the long term by investing in shares of global companies.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News