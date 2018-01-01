Alpha SICAV J.Stern&Co.Wld StrGlbEq B1£ fund price, performance, charts and research

Alpha SICAV J.Stern&Co.Wld StrGlbEq B1£
Fund
Right Arrow 1
Global
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
J. Stern & Co.
Domicile
Luxembourg
ISIN
LU1979606040
Benchmark
N/A
Legal Structure
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth over the long term by investing in shares of global companies.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News