Alquity Africa GBP I
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.07
- 3 Year alpha-3.15
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF2.04%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupAlquity
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0457370475
Investment Strategy
The aim of the sub-fund is long term capital appreciation by means of investing principally in (i) securities listed on Regulated Markets of African countries; or (ii) securities listed on Regulated Markets outside the African continent provided that the relevant companies realized more than 50% of their revenue and/or profit in the African continent as determined by the Investment Manager on the basis of these companies’ latest financial statements.