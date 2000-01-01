Alquity Africa GBP I

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.07
  • 3 Year alpha-3.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF2.04%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupAlquity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0457370475

Investment Strategy

The aim of the sub-fund is long term capital appreciation by means of investing principally in (i) securities listed on Regulated Markets of African countries; or (ii) securities listed on Regulated Markets outside the African continent provided that the relevant companies realized more than 50% of their revenue and/or profit in the African continent as determined by the Investment Manager on the basis of these companies’ latest financial statements.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .