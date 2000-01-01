Alquity Asia GBP R

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.22
  • 3 Year alpha-3.52
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF3.00%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupAlquity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1049766972

Investment Strategy

The aim of the sub-fund is long term capital appreciation by of investing at least two-third (2/3) of its net assets in-i) equity securities listed on the Regulated Markets of countries in Asia (the “Asian Region”); (ii) equity securities listed on the Regulated Market outside of the Asian Region whose issuers either have more than 50% of their revenue, net income and /or operating profit, in the Asian Region.

