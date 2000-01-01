Alquity Future World Global Impact GBP R

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.19
  • 3 Year alpha-2.7
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF3.00%
  • IA SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupAlquity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1049765818

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the sub-fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in companies committed to delivering sustainable long-term earnings streams by delivering quality products and services that have a positive future societal impacts. Companies who have a defined process for avoiding exploitation that creates a negative cost to human conditions but rather are geared to supporting the social realms for people to thrive and evolve.

Latest news

