Alquity Future World Global Impact GBP R
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-0.19
- 3 Year alpha-2.7
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF3.00%
- IA SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupAlquity
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1049765818
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the sub-fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in companies committed to delivering sustainable long-term earnings streams by delivering quality products and services that have a positive future societal impacts. Companies who have a defined process for avoiding exploitation that creates a negative cost to human conditions but rather are geared to supporting the social realms for people to thrive and evolve.