Alquity Indian Subcontinent GBP R
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.29
- 3 Year alpha-5.49
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI India NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF3.00%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupAlquity
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1049768085
Investment Strategy
Our objective is to provide growth for investors by tapping into the fast-moving, dynamic opportunities across the Indian Subcontinent by focusing on long-term investment themes such as demographics, urbanisation, the New India and long-term competitive advantages.The fund is not benchmarked and invests in the next investment story for the region, not the last. We gain valuable insights from incorporating Environmental, Social and Governance screening into our investment process, as well as empowering communities and entrepreneurs in the areas that we invest in.