Investment Strategy

Our objective is to provide growth for investors by tapping into the fast-moving, dynamic opportunities across the Indian Subcontinent by focusing on long-term investment themes such as demographics, urbanisation, the New India and long-term competitive advantages.The fund is not benchmarked and invests in the next investment story for the region, not the last. We gain valuable insights from incorporating Environmental, Social and Governance screening into our investment process, as well as empowering communities and entrepreneurs in the areas that we invest in.