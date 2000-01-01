Amundi Fds Polen Cptl Glbl Gr J3 GBP C

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.33
  • 3 Year alpha2.55
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupAmundi
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU2110862385

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth. Specifically, the sub-fund seeks to outperform (after applicable fees) the MSCI World All Countries (ACWI) (Net dividend) index over any given 5-year period

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .