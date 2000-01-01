Amundi Fds Polen Cptl Glbl Gr J3 GBP C
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.33
- 3 Year alpha2.55
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.85%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupAmundi
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU2110862385
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital growth. Specifically, the sub-fund seeks to outperform (after applicable fees) the MSCI World All Countries (ACWI) (Net dividend) index over any given 5-year period